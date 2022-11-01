Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.45B, closed the last trade at $73.37 per share which meant it lost -$1.4 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The FND stock price is -98.84% off its 52-week high price of $145.89 and 18.35% above the 52-week low of $59.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.73.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the FND stock price touched $73.37 or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares have moved -43.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) have changed 4.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.41% from current levels.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.07%, compared to -4.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.80%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $840.26 million and $876.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.00% for the current quarter and 25.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 43.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.20%.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.29% with a share float percentage of 102.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. having a total of 496 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 11.02 million shares worth more than $892.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $732.1 million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $292.67 million while later fund manager owns 4.05 million shares of worth $327.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.