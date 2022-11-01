Why Acquire Shares Of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.86B, closed the last trade at $13.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The FRSH stock price is -292.64% off its 52-week high price of $53.36 and 22.66% above the 52-week low of $10.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Sporting -1.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the FRSH stock price touched $13.59 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Freshworks Inc. shares have moved -48.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) have changed 4.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freshworks Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.05%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.20%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.24 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -80.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.06% with a share float percentage of 70.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freshworks Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd with over 6.73 million shares worth more than $120.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd held 6.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Steadview Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.66 million and represent 5.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $52.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.84 million shares of worth $29.01 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.