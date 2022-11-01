When Will SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Be Worth Investing In?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $733.52M, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.33% during that session. The SILV stock price is -101.79% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 8.76% above the 52-week low of $4.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 900.26K shares.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Sporting -2.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the SILV stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have moved -36.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) have changed -9.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.98 while the price target rests at a high of $12.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -143.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.96% from current levels.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.75%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and -140.00% for the next quarter.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.77% with a share float percentage of 54.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 7.79 million shares worth more than $69.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 5.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 7.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.03 million and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 5.53 million shares of worth $33.79 million while later fund manager owns 4.28 million shares of worth $38.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.