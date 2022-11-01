When Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Will Be A Good Investment?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 21.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.10M, closed the recent trade at $3.01 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.24% during that session. The UBX stock price is -1109.3% off its 52-week high price of $36.40 and 18.27% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 442.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Sporting 5.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the UBX stock price touched $3.01 or saw a rise of 19.52%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -80.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -27.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $120.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3886.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -265.45% from the levels at last check today.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.81%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 10.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.40% over the past 5 years.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.15% with a share float percentage of 40.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.14 million shares worth more than $2.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 3.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 1.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.