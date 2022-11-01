When Is PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Going To Be Good Investment?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.89B, closed the recent trade at $84.18 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The PYPL stock price is -177.44% off its 52-week high price of $233.55 and 19.72% above the 52-week low of $67.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.56 million shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the PYPL stock price touched $84.18 or saw a rise of 7.84%. Year-to-date, PayPal Holdings Inc. shares have moved -55.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have changed -2.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PayPal Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.57%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.50% and 6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

34 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.82 billion for the current quarter. 34 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.18 billion and $6.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.30% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -0.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.84%.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.31% with a share float percentage of 73.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings Inc. having a total of 2,901 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.83 million shares worth more than $8.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 76.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.46 billion and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 34.11 million shares of worth $2.89 billion while later fund manager owns 25.63 million shares of worth $2.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.