When Does PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Become A Good Investment?

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.50M, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -5.02% during that session. The PWFL stock price is -173.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.24 and 22.26% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) trade information

Sporting -5.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the PWFL stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, PowerFleet Inc. shares have moved -44.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have changed -13.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -164.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.68% from current levels.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PowerFleet Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 23.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.36 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $33.55 million and $29.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.40% for the current quarter and 18.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -14.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PWFL Dividends

PowerFleet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.71% with a share float percentage of 73.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PowerFleet Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 3.58 million shares worth more than $10.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Lynrock Lake LP held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is North Run Capital LP, with the holding of over 2.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.65 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $3.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $2.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.