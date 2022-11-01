Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52B, closed the last trade at $45.91 per share which meant it lost -$2.09 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The SMG stock price is -293.01% off its 52-week high price of $180.43 and 14.92% above the 52-week low of $39.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 825.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

Sporting -4.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the SMG stock price touched $45.91 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares have moved -71.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have changed 7.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.55% from current levels.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.15%, compared to -55.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.50% and -32.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $647.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 33.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.00%.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.64 at a share yield of 5.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.73% with a share float percentage of 92.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company having a total of 620 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.13 million shares worth more than $630.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 9.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $511.5 million and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $131.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.16 million shares of worth $92.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.