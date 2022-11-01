Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Lower

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $618.64M, closed the last trade at $12.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -4.83% during that session. The EHAB stock price is -103.3% off its 52-week high price of $25.25 and 6.2% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 734.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Sporting -4.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the EHAB stock price touched $12.42 or saw a rise of 14.99%. Year-to-date, Enhabit Inc. shares have moved -50.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) have changed -11.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.82% from current levels.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 49.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.94%.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.06% with a share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enhabit Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company.