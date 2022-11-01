Wall Street Was Disappointed By LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ)’s -4.62% Stock Price Decline

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.12B, closed the recent trade at $53.07 per share which meant it lost -$2.57 on the day or -4.62% during that session. The LKQ stock price is -13.87% off its 52-week high price of $60.43 and 20.18% above the 52-week low of $42.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.86.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) trade information

Sporting -4.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the LKQ stock price touched $53.07 or saw a rise of 5.18%. Year-to-date, LKQ Corporation shares have moved -7.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) have changed 18.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -28.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.64% from the levels at last check today.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LKQ Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.76%, compared to -10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.10% and -1.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.04 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.19 billion and $3.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.50% for the current quarter and -2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 74.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.50%.

LKQ Dividends

LKQ Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.10 at a share yield of 1.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.40% with a share float percentage of 102.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LKQ Corporation having a total of 954 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.26 million shares worth more than $1.45 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 7.21 million shares of worth $384.3 million while later fund manager owns 7.08 million shares of worth $377.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.