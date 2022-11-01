Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) investors to reap big returns again

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45B, closed the last trade at $43.61 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The PCVX stock price is -0.09% off its 52-week high price of $43.65 and 61.52% above the 52-week low of $16.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the PCVX stock price touched $43.61 or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Vaxcyte Inc. shares have moved 83.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) have changed 81.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxcyte Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.92%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -43.10% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 36.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.20%.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.32% with a share float percentage of 95.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxcyte Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.38 million shares worth more than $202.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 4.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.64 million and represent 7.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $48.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $26.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.