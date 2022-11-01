Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Gained 7.23% In One Month

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 4.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $3.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The TWO stock price is -83.99% off its 52-week high price of $6.55 and 14.89% above the 52-week low of $3.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.72 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Sporting -0.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the TWO stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 2.2%. Year-to-date, Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have moved -38.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have changed 7.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.17%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.30% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 106.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.33%.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 19.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.49% with a share float percentage of 68.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.46 million shares worth more than $328.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.6 million and represent 10.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 24.41 million shares of worth $121.55 million while later fund manager owns 12.47 million shares of worth $66.6 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.