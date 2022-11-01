Trip.com Group Limited Shares Are Down -20.76% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 4.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.99B, closed the last trade at $22.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -39.64% off its 52-week high price of $31.60 and 36.85% above the 52-week low of $14.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 million shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting -0.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the TCOM stock price touched $22.63 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved -8.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed -17.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.69.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.42%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between December 13 and December 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.13% with a share float percentage of 57.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 510 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 35.67 million shares worth more than $824.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 30.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $698.75 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 17.13 million shares of worth $395.97 million while later fund manager owns 11.57 million shares of worth $267.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.