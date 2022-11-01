Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.90M, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -894.19% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and 21.51% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the TSHA stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 42.67%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares have moved -85.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed -10.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1760.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -772.09% from current levels.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.03%, compared to -3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.20% and 32.60% for the next quarter.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.60% with a share float percentage of 69.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.29 million shares worth more than $21.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.3 million and represent 5.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $2.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $2.25 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.