Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 3.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.55B, closed the recent trade at $62.08 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The TSM stock price is -133.57% off its 52-week high price of $145.00 and 4.14% above the 52-week low of $59.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.90 million shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the TSM stock price touched $62.08 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have moved -48.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have changed -10.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.94%, compared to 51.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.80% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.24 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $14.88 billion and $15.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.00% for the current quarter and 30.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.50%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.83 at a share yield of 2.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.35% with a share float percentage of 17.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 2,030 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sanders Capital, LLC with over 41.63 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sanders Capital, LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 38.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.01 billion and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 26.8 million shares of worth $2.19 billion while later fund manager owns 13.23 million shares of worth $1.23 billion as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.