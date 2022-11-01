Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Shares Are Down -57.70% YTD

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $882.41M, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The SLI stock price is -207.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 27.71% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 843.39K shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Sporting 1.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the SLI stock price touched $4.15 or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have moved -57.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) have changed -4.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.83.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Standard Lithium Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.04% with a share float percentage of 24.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard Lithium Ltd. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Koch Industries, Inc. with over 13.48 million shares worth more than $118.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Koch Industries, Inc. held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 6.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.37 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 3.58 million shares of worth $15.17 million while later fund manager owns 2.92 million shares of worth $12.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.