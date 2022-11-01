Sotera Health Company (SHC) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $6.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The SHC stock price is -297.97% off its 52-week high price of $27.38 and 7.7% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the SHC stock price touched $6.88 or saw a rise of 7.28%. Year-to-date, Sotera Health Company shares have moved -70.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) have changed 0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -263.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.28% from current levels.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sotera Health Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.09%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $256.38 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $256.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 405.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.43% with a share float percentage of 91.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sotera Health Company having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 105.42 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Warburg Pincus LLC held 37.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GTCR, LLC, with the holding of over 70.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 24.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2.85 million shares of worth $61.65 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $56.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.01% of company’s outstanding stock.