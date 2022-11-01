Shares Of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Loss -18.09% In A Month

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.74M, closed the last trade at $10.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The NSTG stock price is -389.48% off its 52-week high price of $51.20 and 13.96% above the 52-week low of $9.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 781.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the NSTG stock price touched $10.46 or saw a rise of 8.25%. Year-to-date, NanoString Technologies Inc. shares have moved -75.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have changed -18.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -196.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -100.76% from current levels.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NanoString Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.32 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $32.28 million and $37.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and 13.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.70% over the past 5 years.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.48% with a share float percentage of 118.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoString Technologies Inc. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.86 million shares worth more than $238.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.33 million and represent 11.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.24% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $38.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $42.23 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.84% of company’s outstanding stock.