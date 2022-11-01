Shares In Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) -31.19% Down, YTD

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.09B, closed the last trade at $339.45 per share which meant it lost -$7.35 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The MPWR stock price is -70.86% off its 52-week high price of $580.00 and 11.12% above the 52-week low of $301.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 715.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the MPWR stock price touched $339.45 or saw a rise of 2.66%. Year-to-date, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares have moved -31.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have changed -6.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $450.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $400.00 while the price target rests at a high of $620.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.84% from current levels.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.46%, compared to 28.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.40% and 51.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $430.64 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $466.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 44.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

MPWR Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.00 at a share yield of 0.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.11% with a share float percentage of 98.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monolithic Power Systems Inc. having a total of 900 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $3.04 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.37 billion and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $615.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $484.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.