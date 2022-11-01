Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.30%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91B, closed the last trade at $47.94 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The STNG stock price is -3.44% off its 52-week high price of $49.59 and 77.01% above the 52-week low of $11.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the STNG stock price touched $47.94 or saw a rise of 2.78%. Year-to-date, Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have moved 274.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have changed 14.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 85.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 328.30%, compared to 15.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 178.40% and 251.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $267.88 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $239.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $127.12 million and $147.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.70% for the current quarter and 61.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.60% over the past 5 years.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 0.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.22% with a share float percentage of 54.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scorpio Tankers Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.69 million shares worth more than $78.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.14 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $38.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $25.5 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.