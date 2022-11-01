Samsara Inc. (IOT) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.28B, closed the last trade at $12.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The IOT stock price is -155.16% off its 52-week high price of $31.41 and 29.16% above the 52-week low of $8.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Sporting -0.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the IOT stock price touched $12.31 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Samsara Inc. shares have moved -56.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) have changed 1.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -208.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.98% from current levels.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Samsara Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.62%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $151.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022. Year-ago sales stood $101.04 million and $113.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.50% for the current quarter and 32.70% for the next.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.58% with a share float percentage of 72.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC with over 47.43 million shares worth more than $759.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, General Catalyst Group Management, LLC held 52.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, with the holding of over 7.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.43 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $21.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $15.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.