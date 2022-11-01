Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) has seen 21.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 64.27% during that session. The SFET stock price is -167.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.31 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 74.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Sporting 64.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the SFET stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 18.29%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd. shares have moved -57.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed -32.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1124.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -308.16% from the levels at last check today.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Safe-T Group Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.21%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.31 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.76% with a share float percentage of 0.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 75668.0 shares worth more than $62047.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 43852.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35958.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.