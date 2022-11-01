Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Slumps -3.56%, A Loss For Bears

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.06B, closed the recent trade at $176.00 per share which meant it lost -$6.49 on the day or -3.56% during that session. The RGEN stock price is -74.42% off its 52-week high price of $306.98 and 22.04% above the 52-week low of $137.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 579.94K shares.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

Sporting -3.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the RGEN stock price touched $176.00 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, Repligen Corporation shares have moved -31.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have changed -2.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.31.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Repligen Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.92%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.10% and -9.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $189.33 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $192.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $144.24 million and $163.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.30% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 101.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

RGEN Dividends

Repligen Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.22% with a share float percentage of 95.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repligen Corporation having a total of 598 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.37 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $920.06 million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.45% shares in the company for having 2.42 million shares of worth $455.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.52 million shares of worth $285.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.