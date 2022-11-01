PG&E Corporation (PCG): What Makes The Stock Good?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.12B, closed the recent trade at $15.04 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.74% during that session. The PCG stock price is -3.72% off its 52-week high price of $15.60 and 35.9% above the 52-week low of $9.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.39 million shares.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the PCG stock price touched $15.04 or saw a rise of 3.59%. Year-to-date, PG&E Corporation shares have moved 22.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have changed 19.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 81.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PG&E Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.78%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.80% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.13 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.37 billion and $5.25 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.20% for the current quarter and 5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 95.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.59%.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.86% with a share float percentage of 74.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PG&E Corporation having a total of 618 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 178.63 million shares worth more than $2.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 172.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 billion and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 91.36 million shares of worth $911.79 million while later fund manager owns 87.27 million shares of worth $870.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.