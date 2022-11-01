Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Slumps 0.83%, A Gain For Bears

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) has a beta value of 4.66 and has seen 4.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.42B, closed the last trade at $9.77 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The PR stock price is -4.4% off its 52-week high price of $10.20 and 48.0% above the 52-week low of $5.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the PR stock price touched $9.77 or saw a rise of 4.22%. Year-to-date, Permian Resources Corporation shares have moved 63.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) have changed 43.68%.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Permian Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.52%, compared to 42.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 118.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.