Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): What Is Good About Stock?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has seen 7.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.05B, closed the recent trade at $8.85 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.65% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -206.33% off its 52-week high price of $27.11 and 27.23% above the 52-week low of $6.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting 0.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the PLTR stock price touched $8.85 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have moved -51.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have changed 8.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 119.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -125.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.2% from the levels at last check today.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.85%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $470.31 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $502.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 58.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.71%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.77% with a share float percentage of 38.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,011 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 159.41 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 91.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $809.19 million and represent 4.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 51.61 million shares of worth $456.74 million while later fund manager owns 40.06 million shares of worth $354.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.