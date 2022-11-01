Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $780.76M, closed the last trade at $3.73 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The OSCR stock price is -378.55% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 11.8% above the 52-week low of $3.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the OSCR stock price touched $3.73 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Oscar Health Inc. shares have moved -52.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have changed -25.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oscar Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.69%, compared to -1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.10% and 31.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 120.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $960.6 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $949.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $529.28 million and $414.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.50% for the current quarter and 129.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.00%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.99% with a share float percentage of 109.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oscar Health Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrive Capital Management, LLC with over 37.61 million shares worth more than $375.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Thrive Capital Management, LLC held 21.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 21.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.18 million and represent 12.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 3.08 million shares of worth $30.74 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 million shares of worth $30.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.