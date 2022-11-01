OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Disappoints Wall Street With 4.81% Stock Price Gain

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $421.42M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The OGI stock price is -150.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.55 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the OGI stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved -41.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed 17.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.14 while the price target rests at a high of $2.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.76% from current levels.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.67%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 78.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.48 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022. Year-ago sales stood $19.87 million and $23.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.50% for the current quarter and 23.10% for the next.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 21 and November 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.64% with a share float percentage of 19.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 19.15 million shares worth more than $31.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 6.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 19.15 million shares of worth $31.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.9 million shares of worth $3.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.