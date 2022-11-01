Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $413.50M, closed the last trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 11.36% during that session. The OIS stock price is -39.41% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 45.75% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 716.84K shares.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Sporting 11.36% in the green in last session when the OIS stock price touched $6.47 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, Oil States International Inc. shares have moved 30.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have changed 66.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oil States International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.63%, compared to 68.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.40% and 114.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $186.57 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 86.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.99%.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.57% with a share float percentage of 97.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oil States International Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.68 million shares worth more than $74.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.75 million and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 4.41 million shares of worth $23.89 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $15.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.74% of company’s outstanding stock.