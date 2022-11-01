Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.09% Stock Price Decline

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $752.15M, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.09% during that session. The NEXA stock price is -109.96% off its 52-week high price of $10.54 and 3.98% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 162.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) trade information

Sporting -3.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the NEXA stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 18.9%. Year-to-date, Nexa Resources S.A. shares have moved -35.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have changed -2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -158.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.4% from current levels.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nexa Resources S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.98%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years.

NEXA Dividends

Nexa Resources S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.33 at a share yield of 6.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.74% with a share float percentage of 70.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nexa Resources S.A. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 5.51 million shares worth more than $51.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital International Investors held 4.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.76 million and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 4.62 million shares of worth $27.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $4.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.