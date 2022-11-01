Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.21B, closed the last trade at $16.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.72% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -179.7% off its 52-week high price of $46.43 and 4.4% above the 52-week low of $15.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Sporting -0.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the MRVI stock price touched $16.60 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares have moved -60.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have changed -34.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.38%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.30% and -2.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $233.24 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $229.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $217.78 million and $204.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 12.00% for the next.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.31% with a share float percentage of 103.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. having a total of 351 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 21.68 million shares worth more than $615.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, GTCR, LLC held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 19.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $673.66 million and represent 14.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $101.61 million while later fund manager owns 3.25 million shares of worth $114.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.