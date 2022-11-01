Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $5.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.76% during that session. The LYEL stock price is -163.44% off its 52-week high price of $15.49 and 39.29% above the 52-week low of $3.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Sporting -3.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the LYEL stock price touched $5.88 or saw a rise of 5.31%. Year-to-date, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have moved -24.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) have changed -19.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -104.08% from current levels.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.50%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.90% and -70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 167.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.63 million and $2.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -59.30% for the current quarter and -59.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -22.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.10% with a share float percentage of 70.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyell Immunopharma Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MWG Management Ltd with over 20.16 million shares worth more than $101.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, MWG Management Ltd held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., with the holding of over 15.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.22 million and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 3.85 million shares of worth $25.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.26 million shares of worth $16.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.