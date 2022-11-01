Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 3.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the last trade at $16.91 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 5.75% during that session. The LBRT stock price is -18.57% off its 52-week high price of $20.05 and 49.73% above the 52-week low of $8.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the LBRT stock price touched $16.91 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Liberty Energy Inc. shares have moved 74.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have changed 33.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.38% from current levels.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 298.04%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 270.80% and 205.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $653.73 million and $683.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.30% for the current quarter and 50.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 24.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.10%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.71% with a share float percentage of 90.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Energy Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 27.56 million shares worth more than $408.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.98 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.46% shares in the company for having 6.47 million shares of worth $82.57 million while later fund manager owns 4.77 million shares of worth $76.93 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.