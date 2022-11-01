Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 7.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.97B, closed the last trade at $6.49 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.51% during that session. The KOS stock price is -30.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.48 and 53.47% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Sporting 4.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the KOS stock price touched $6.49 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved 87.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed 25.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.18 while the price target rests at a high of $12.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.78% from current levels.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,933.33%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.40%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $547.81 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $481.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.00% over the past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.52% with a share float percentage of 97.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 54.43 million shares worth more than $391.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 38.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.27 million and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 15.14 million shares of worth $117.15 million while later fund manager owns 13.93 million shares of worth $86.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.