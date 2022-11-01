Investors In Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Will Start Making Money Again

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $340.90M, closed the last trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The DCFC stock price is -868.14% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 9.31% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 645.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the DCFC stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 15.7%. Year-to-date, Tritium DCFC Limited shares have moved -79.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) have changed -36.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -929.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96.08% from current levels.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.66% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.50% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.25 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.05% with a share float percentage of 10.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tritium DCFC Limited having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palantir Technologies Inc. with over 2.5 million shares worth more than $25.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Palantir Technologies Inc. held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.37 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $12.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $1.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.