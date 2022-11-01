Investor Confidence Is Shaken After BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Share Prices Gained By $0.02

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the recent trade at $2.42 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The BRFS stock price is -85.54% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the BRFS stock price touched $2.42 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, BRF S.A. shares have moved -41.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have changed 2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -119.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.31% from the levels at last check today.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BRF S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,300.00%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.33 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.99 billion and $2.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 22.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -63.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.10%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.94% with a share float percentage of 6.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BRF S.A. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with over 24.34 million shares worth more than $62.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 9.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.77 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 10.96 million shares of worth $35.28 million while later fund manager owns 6.85 million shares of worth $22.06 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.