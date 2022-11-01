How Is ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the last trade at $16.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The ZIP stock price is -96.18% off its 52-week high price of $32.90 and 17.83% above the 52-week low of $13.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Sporting -3.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the ZIP stock price touched $16.77 or saw a rise of 9.89%. Year-to-date, ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares have moved -32.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) have changed 1.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.19% from current levels.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,900.00%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 110.90% and -76.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $234.81 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $234.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.03% with a share float percentage of 117.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIPRECRUITER INC. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC with over 15.11 million shares worth more than $347.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC held 17.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 12.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.4 million and represent 14.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.88% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $78.03 million while later fund manager owns 3.07 million shares of worth $70.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.51% of company’s outstanding stock.