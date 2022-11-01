How Is Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.81M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The WINT stock price is -1011.76% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and -5.88% below the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Sporting -4.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the WINT stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 20.93%. Year-to-date, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -89.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) have changed -42.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1664.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1664.71% from current levels.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.47%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.30% and 54.80% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.50% over the past 5 years.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.20% with a share float percentage of 7.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Windtree Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.27 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.