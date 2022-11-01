How Is The VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $572.22M, closed the last trade at $5.15 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The EGY stock price is -70.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.77 and 45.24% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting 4.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the EGY stock price touched $5.15 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have moved 60.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed 18.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.65 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -103.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.96% from current levels.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.07%, compared to 20.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.20% over the past 5 years.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 2.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.35% with a share float percentage of 47.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wilen Investment Management Corp. with over 3.13 million shares worth more than $20.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Wilen Investment Management Corp. held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.9 million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.21% shares in the company for having 3.07 million shares of worth $21.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $10.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.