How Is AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.87M, closed the recent trade at $4.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -6.41% during that session. The AVPT stock price is -134.23% off its 52-week high price of $9.58 and 16.87% above the 52-week low of $3.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 606.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) trade information

Sporting -6.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the AVPT stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 8.09%. Year-to-date, AvePoint Inc. shares have moved -30.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have changed 8.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -144.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -46.7% from the levels at last check today.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AvePoint Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 116.67%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.70% and 107.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.12 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $43.36 million and $53.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.10% for the current quarter and 20.00% for the next.

AVPT Dividends

AvePoint Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.70% with a share float percentage of 57.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvePoint Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.p. with over 28.5 million shares worth more than $149.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.p. held 15.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.66 million and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 3.74 million shares of worth $19.67 million while later fund manager owns 3.16 million shares of worth $16.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.