H World Group Limited (HTHT) Estimation And Forecast

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.52B, closed the last trade at $27.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The HTHT stock price is -81.43% off its 52-week high price of $49.13 and 19.35% above the 52-week low of $21.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Sporting -2.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the HTHT stock price touched $27.08 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, H World Group Limited shares have moved -27.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have changed -19.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $309.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $247.20 while the price target rests at a high of $365.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1251.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -812.85% from current levels.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that H World Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 126.09%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -59.10% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $534.06 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $601.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 80.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.28%.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 0.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.71% with a share float percentage of 49.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H World Group Limited having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 31.54 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 9.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 17.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $589.99 million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.61% shares in the company for having 27.71 million shares of worth $837.82 million while later fund manager owns 3.05 million shares of worth $92.11 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.