Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has a beta value of 0.34 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.07B, closed the last trade at $33.86 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -90.67% off its 52-week high price of $64.56 and 37.3% above the 52-week low of $21.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting 0.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the FUTU stock price touched $33.86 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved -21.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed -9.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $451.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $313.78 while the price target rests at a high of $588.62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1638.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -826.7% from current levels.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.66%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 556.20% and 320.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 128.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $281.17 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $281.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 80.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 82.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.03%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.06% with a share float percentage of 39.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with over 4.59 million shares worth more than $155.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd held 5.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 3.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.47 million and represent 4.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.73% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $107.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $16.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.