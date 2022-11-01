Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58B, closed the recent trade at $7.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -6.29% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -42.21% off its 52-week high price of $11.22 and 25.6% above the 52-week low of $5.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Sporting -6.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the ETRN stock price touched $7.89 or saw a rise of 7.07%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved -18.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed 12.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.62% from the levels at last check today.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.34 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $340.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -413.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.10%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 7.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.24% with a share float percentage of 90.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 49.24 million shares worth more than $415.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital International Investors held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 47.83 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $403.71 million and represent 11.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 18.87 million shares of worth $120.03 million while later fund manager owns 13.78 million shares of worth $116.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.