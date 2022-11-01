DexCom Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.72B, closed the recent trade at $118.81 per share which meant it lost -$1.97 on the day or -1.64% during that session. The DXCM stock price is -38.76% off its 52-week high price of $164.86 and 43.7% above the 52-week low of $66.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Sporting -1.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the DXCM stock price touched $118.81 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, DexCom Inc. shares have moved -10.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have changed 49.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $122.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $100.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -17.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.83% from the levels at last check today.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DexCom Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.40%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and 76.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $764.79 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $830.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $650.2 million and $698.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.60% for the current quarter and 18.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -69.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.90%.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.78% with a share float percentage of 99.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DexCom Inc. having a total of 1,248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.2 million shares worth more than $5.4 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 43.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.32 billion and represent 34.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.42% shares in the company for having 11.21 million shares of worth $1.43 billion while later fund manager owns 8.82 million shares of worth $1.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 8.98% of company’s outstanding stock.