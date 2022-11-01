Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.73B, closed the recent trade at $39.82 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The CARR stock price is -45.58% off its 52-week high price of $57.97 and 16.88% above the 52-week low of $33.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the CARR stock price touched $39.82 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Carrier Global Corporation shares have moved -26.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) have changed 11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.57% from the levels at last check today.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carrier Global Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.54%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.20% and -2.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.60%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.13 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -17.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.50%.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.61% with a share float percentage of 89.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carrier Global Corporation having a total of 1,592 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.92 million shares worth more than $4.22 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 82.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 billion and represent 9.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.30% shares in the company for having 53.0 million shares of worth $1.89 billion while later fund manager owns 34.49 million shares of worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.10% of company’s outstanding stock.