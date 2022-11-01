Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09B, closed the recent trade at $25.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The LFG stock price is -1.28% off its 52-week high price of $26.11 and 51.16% above the 52-week low of $12.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the LFG stock price touched $25.78 or saw a rise of 0.46%. Year-to-date, Archaea Energy Inc. shares have moved 41.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) have changed 43.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.03% from the levels at last check today.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archaea Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 788.89%, compared to 0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 371.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $101.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.92% with a share float percentage of 96.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archaea Energy Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 6.54 million shares worth more than $143.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.81 million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $40.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $49.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.