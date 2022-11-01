Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected To Rise 2.98% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.37B, closed the recent trade at $57.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The ACGL stock price is -1.33% off its 52-week high price of $58.00 and 29.7% above the 52-week low of $40.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Sporting -0.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the ACGL stock price touched $57.24 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares have moved 29.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have changed 26.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.98% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.15% from the levels at last check today.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.61%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and 31.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.37 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.06 billion and $2.49 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.00% for the current quarter and 25.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 57.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.20%.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.93% with a share float percentage of 93.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arch Capital Group Ltd. having a total of 740 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 34.91 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 34.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.12% shares in the company for having 22.58 million shares of worth $1.28 billion while later fund manager owns 10.5 million shares of worth $597.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.