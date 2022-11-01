Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Slumps -3.51%, A Loss For Bears

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the last trade at $11.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The ARI stock price is -39.96% off its 52-week high price of $15.76 and 29.75% above the 52-week low of $7.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) trade information

Sporting -3.51% in the red in last session when the ARI stock price touched $11.26 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares have moved -14.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) have changed 35.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.27%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.53 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $69.24 million and $70.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.50% for the current quarter and -3.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 6.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.07%.

ARI Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 12.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.91% with a share float percentage of 67.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.84 million shares worth more than $332.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $209.59 million and represent 10.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.67% shares in the company for having 9.38 million shares of worth $97.92 million while later fund manager owns 4.08 million shares of worth $56.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.