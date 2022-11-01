An In-Depth Look At The Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 25.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.92B, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The CS stock price is -166.02% off its 52-week high price of $10.96 and 10.19% above the 52-week low of $3.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the CS stock price touched $4.12 or saw a rise of 15.92%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -56.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed 5.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.04 while the price target rests at a high of $6.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.94% from current levels.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Credit Suisse Group AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -733.33%, compared to 2.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -163.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.40%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 2.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.64% with a share float percentage of 3.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 30.36 million shares worth more than $238.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 5.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.28 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and American Beacon Large Cap Value Fd. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 13.69 million shares of worth $91.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.35 million shares of worth $9.04 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.