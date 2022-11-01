An In-Depth Look At Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.56B, closed the last trade at $9.96 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The AMPS stock price is -47.79% off its 52-week high price of $14.72 and 57.23% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 981.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the AMPS stock price touched $9.96 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Altus Power Inc. shares have moved -4.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) have changed -9.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.4% from current levels.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altus Power Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 68.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,066.67%, compared to 0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.66 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.95% with a share float percentage of 88.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altus Power Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 28.83 million shares worth more than $214.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 18.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.72 million and represent 2.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $14.17 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $8.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.