An Analysis Of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $438.96M, closed the last trade at $17.70 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The ARCT stock price is -175.42% off its 52-week high price of $48.75 and 33.9% above the 52-week low of $11.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 435.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.9.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the ARCT stock price touched $17.70 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -52.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have changed 19.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -690.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.8% from current levels.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.25%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.20% and 13.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 127.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.09 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2 million and $21.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.40% for the current quarter and -67.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.50% over the past 5 years.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 90.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.76 million shares worth more than $101.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 14.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.76 million and represent 12.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.49% shares in the company for having 2.24 million shares of worth $35.3 million while later fund manager owns 2.24 million shares of worth $35.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 8.48% of company’s outstanding stock.